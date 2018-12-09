MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,816,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,954 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,758,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,467,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,383.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,268,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,458 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,513,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,871.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.77. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

