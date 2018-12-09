MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients accounts for about 3.9% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 379,431 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 303,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 60,650 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 272,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 116,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.16. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $99.73.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $601,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.91 per share, with a total value of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,683.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) Shares Sold by Manatuck Hill Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/mgp-ingredients-inc-mgpi-shares-sold-by-manatuck-hill-partners-llc.html.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.