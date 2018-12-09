MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $957,211.00 and $136,185.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000937 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000114 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,653,819 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

