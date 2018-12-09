Michael K. Simon Sells 20,000 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,889 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,676.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $134.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

LOGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

