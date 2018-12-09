Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to post sales of $400.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.22 million to $404.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $382.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 838,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 226,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9,918.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 167,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 165,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.