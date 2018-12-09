Middlesex Water (MSEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th.

MSEX stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Chairman Dennis W. Doll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $198,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $152,168.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $363,784. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

