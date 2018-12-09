Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 536.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the third quarter worth about $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Aetna by 252.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aetna in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

AET stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $213.36.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

