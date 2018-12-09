Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,086 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 42,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Akamai Technologies and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $281,325.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,798.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

