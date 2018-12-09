Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 891,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Zynga as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 12.5% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 179.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 119.2% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 953,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

ZNGA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,980.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $163,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,322 shares of company stock worth $2,201,476 over the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-takes-position-in-zynga-inc-znga.html.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems With Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.