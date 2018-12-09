Mirasol Resources (MRZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 42905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

