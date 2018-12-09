Misonix (MSON) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Misonix in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Misonix in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Misonix stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Misonix has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $21.43.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Brennan sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $132,959.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $163,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,958 shares of company stock worth $305,838 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Misonix by 1,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Misonix by 388.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Misonix by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

