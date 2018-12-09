Mitek Systems (MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. National Securities set a $18.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.39. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,174.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

