Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of H & R Block worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in H & R Block by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in H & R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,308,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,124,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.09.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.56%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in H & R Block Inc (HRB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-cuts-position-in-h-r-block-inc-hrb.html.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.