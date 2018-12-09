Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $378,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $55.11 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYV. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

