Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,996 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,894,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 158,026 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 605,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $256,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

