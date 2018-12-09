Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 250,968 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,218 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,700,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,350 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,920,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,896,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $54,146.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock worth $10,216,114 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZAYO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

