MKM Partners Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for Express (EXPR)

MKM Partners set a $6.00 price objective on Express (NYSE:EXPR) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

EXPR stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.01. Express has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Express by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Express by 32.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Express by 240.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 120,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Express by 36.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 158,305 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Express by 62.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

