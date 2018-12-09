MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Holdings Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 388.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

