MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 152.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.96 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

