MML Investors Services LLC Invests $332,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (EUMV) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUMV. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF alerts:

EUMV stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/mml-investors-services-llc-invests-332000-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-europe-etf-eumv-stock.html.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.