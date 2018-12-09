MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,856 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2,073.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 92.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $191,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

