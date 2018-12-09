MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,779,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,406,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $149,085.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,816.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $234,377.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $2,973,266 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $107.37 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

