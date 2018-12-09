Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,482,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,089% from the previous session’s volume of 713,461 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $12.08.

MNTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 158.21%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,706,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

