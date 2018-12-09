Momo Inc (MOMO) Holdings Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Momo by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Momo by 47.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 111,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

