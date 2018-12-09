Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Landy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,841 shares of company stock worth $216,122 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.