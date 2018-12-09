Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00705367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00019358 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00001983 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010221 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 224,850,784,896 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

