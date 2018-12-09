Motorola Solutions (MSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to record strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the Avigilon acquisition is likely to continue to outperform expectations. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. In an effort to further expand its public safety measures, the company has launched new broadband service, high power mobile radio and mobile app solutions, dedicated to public security. Management has further increased its guidance for 2018 owing to solid third-quarter results. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, headwinds in currency translation remain a concern as the company generates significant revenues outside the United States.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Laurentian restated a hold rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Gabelli lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.68.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,902 shares of company stock worth $107,111,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

