Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOTS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other Motus GI news, CEO Timothy P. Moran purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

