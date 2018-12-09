Msci Inc (MSCI) Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Msci worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Msci by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,714,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,701,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Msci by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Msci by 67.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,737,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,512,000 after acquiring an additional 702,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 35.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,507,000 after acquiring an additional 377,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Msci by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,863,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Msci and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.71.

MSCI stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Msci Inc has a one year low of $124.08 and a one year high of $184.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Msci Inc (MSCI) Stake Lessened by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/msci-inc-msci-stake-lessened-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.