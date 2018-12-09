MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €193.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($220.93).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €168.10 ($195.47) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a fifty-two week high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

