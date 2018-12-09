Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -769.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

