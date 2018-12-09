Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ICF International worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the third quarter worth $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 145.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in ICF International by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

