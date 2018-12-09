Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,076.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.29.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, with a total value of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

