Nagambie Resources Ltd (NAG) Insider Michael Trumbull Buys 1,400,000 Shares

Nagambie Resources Ltd (ASX:NAG) insider Michael Trumbull bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,000.00 ($99,290.78).

Michael Trumbull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Trumbull 4,000,000 shares of Nagambie Resources stock.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Michael Trumbull acquired 241,935 shares of Nagambie Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.97 ($10,638.28).

Shares of ASX NAG opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21. Nagambie Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.19 ($0.13).

About Nagambie Resources

Nagambie Resources Limited explores for and develops gold and associated minerals, and construction materials in Australia. The company holds interests in the Nagambie Mine, as well as the Miepoll exploration license located in Australia. It is also involved in the investigation and development of waste handling assets, as well as property rental activities.

