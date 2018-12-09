National Australia Bank (NABZY) vs. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) Financial Survey

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 27.76% 13.64% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Australia Bank and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. National Australia Bank pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $24.96 billion 1.84 $4.06 billion $0.78 11.02 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.40 $42.34 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than National Australia Bank.

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats National Australia Bank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; agribusiness loans; equipment and vehicle loans; debtor, invoice, and trade finance; and documentary trade, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, life, and injury insurance products; and pension, superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services. Further, it provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; travel services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 719 branches and business banking centers, and 2,695 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

