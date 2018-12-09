National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NTIOF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

