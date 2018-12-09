National General (NGHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGHC. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National General from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NGHC opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.75. National General has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National General by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of National General by 36.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of National General by 23.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

