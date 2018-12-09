Ncondezi Energy (NCCL) Trading 17.2% Higher

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)’s share price traded up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.39 ($0.07). 1,649,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 876,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

