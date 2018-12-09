Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,149,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $459.00 target price (down from $464.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.97.

Netflix stock opened at $265.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.82 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total transaction of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,781,914.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,450 shares of company stock worth $108,250,865. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

