NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetGear were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,729,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,423,000 after acquiring an additional 236,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 699,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTGR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetGear in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James set a $80.00 price target on shares of NetGear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 2.08. NetGear, Inc. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $400.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.94 million. NetGear had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $27,805.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,568.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $857,298.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,765.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,856. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters.

