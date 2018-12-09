Nevada Clean Magnesium (NVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.06

Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc (CVE:NVM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 420000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.77.

Nevada Clean Magnesium Company Profile (CVE:NVM)

Nevada Clean Magnesium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for molybdenum, gold, copper, platinum, palladium, silver, and magnesium deposits. Its principal property is the Tami-Mosi magnesium property that consists of 81 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 677 hectares and 4 quartz unpatented claims covering approximately 33 hectares located in the town of Ely, Nevada.

