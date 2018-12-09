Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Position Reduced by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,646,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 10.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,123,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,544,000 after purchasing an additional 554,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,472,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,030,000 after purchasing an additional 62,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 20.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,601,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,824,000 after purchasing an additional 442,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $472,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFX opened at $16.44 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Newfield Exploration’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newfield Exploration from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Newfield Exploration from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

