News Corp (NWSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in News by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in News by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in News by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NWSA stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “News Corp (NWSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/news-corp-nwsa-shares-sold-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.