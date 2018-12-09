NewsToken 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,369.00 (NEWOS)

NewsToken (CURRENCY:NEWOS) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, NewsToken has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One NewsToken token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BCEX and FCoin. NewsToken has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,369.00 worth of NewsToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00041391 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 169.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006550 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00001067 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013004 BTC.

NewsToken Profile

NewsToken (CRYPTO:NEWOS) is a token. NewsToken’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. NewsToken’s official Twitter account is @news_newtoken. NewsToken’s official website is ne.ws/html.

Buying and Selling NewsToken

NewsToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewsToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewsToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewsToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

