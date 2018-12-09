Nexus Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Nexus has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $50,270.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00007059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 59,907,495 coins and its circulating supply is 59,707,886 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.