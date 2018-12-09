Niobio Cash Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $629,136.00 and $1,287.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Turtlecoin (TRTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 114,351,000 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

