Noble Co. PLC (NE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Noble were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NE. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 210.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the second quarter worth $284,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Noble in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

NYSE NE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

