Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth $125,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Nomura by 78.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 52,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nomura by 24.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nomura by 298.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nomura by 27.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44. Nomura Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

