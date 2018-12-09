Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Esquire Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 249,795 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 275.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 89.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $38,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $73,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.14%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

