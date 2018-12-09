Northern Trust Corp Has $399,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider John Kline purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $237,532.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,783.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

